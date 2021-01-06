Tampa Mayor: Bars That Don't Comply With Coronavirus Orders Risk Losing Liquor License

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued a stern warning to bars and restaurants that don't comply with the city's coronavirus emergency orders:

Repeat offenders could have their alcohol licenses revoked.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Castor said the city would double down on the emergency order issued in December, which requires employees and customers to wear face coverings.

The order also called for Tampa Police Department officers and members of the city’s Code Enforcement Board to visit businesses where alcoholic beverages are sold and/or consumed and issue citations for those found to be in violation.

“Our goal from Day 1 of the pandemic has been to protect the health and lives of our residents while taking steps to keep businesses open and operating in the safest possible way,” Castor said in the release.

While officers will continue to monitor businesses, Castor said she will pursue suspending or revoking the permits for businesses that have two or more citations.

“Over the last several months, we have erred on the side of education and encouragement while relying heavily on the responsibility of our residents to help pull us out of this pandemic and come back stronger than ever,” Castor said in the release. “And while the vast majority of our businesses and residents are acting responsibly, we can’t allow a few bad actors to compromise and lengthen the recovery efforts for an entire community.”

The announcement comes as Hillsborough County continues to see a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations.



