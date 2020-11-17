Rapid COVID-19 Testing Available At BayCare Urgent Care Centers

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to increase, BayCare is providing rapid COVID-19 PCR testing around the greater Tampa Bay region.

This test is available to people wanting to get tested before traveling during the holidays as well.

Nine of BayCare’s Urgent Care centers are now offering a rapid test that detects both COVID-19 and the flu. The service is an extension of the company's testing site at Tampa International Airport.

According to officials, the rapid PCR test is as reliable as lab-based tests, with results in 30 minutes. This allows asymptomatic people to confirm they are negative for COVID-19 before traveling during the holiday season.

“We’re looking forward to offering this service for patients and give them an accurate diagnosis in real-time,” Jim Cote, senior vice president for ambulatory services, said in a press release. “This service will give people a peace of mind as they plan their holiday travels and celebrations with their families.”

Rapid tests will be provided at these Urgent Care locations in the greater Tampa Bay region:

3351 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater (Countryside)

711 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater

17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa (New Tampa)

10125 Big Bend Road, Riverview

1155 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Suite 7, Tampa

400 First St. N., Winter Haven

2331 Fourth St. N., St. Petersburg

11921 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Suite 7, Tampa

13670 Walsingham Road, Largo

Due to limited supply, the rapid tests are available on a reservation basis.

The cost of a test is $150 and available as a self-pay service, as insurance companies will not be billed.

BayCare originally launched drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in March when the pandemic began to spread. They have conducted more than 280,000 tests since then, according to officials.

“We believe testing plays a crucial role in containing the spread of COVID-19,” said Cote. “We hope this additional service will help reduce the spread of the virus as we head into the holiday season and winter months.”

