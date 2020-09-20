Another 2,500 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Added In Florida On Sunday

The Florida Department of Health added another 2,521 people on Sunday to the state’s total number of people with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 683,754.

The report covering results from the past 24 hours also reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 complications. The number continued a trend over the past few Sundays of the reporting few new deaths. The deaths reported Sunday may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Saturday's report added 62 deaths, the first time in five days that the total was under 140.

Since Saturday, 60,205 test results were returned in Florida and 4.64% of those tested for the first time were positive. Sunday was the ninth consecutive day where the rate of first-time positive tests was under 5 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, September 19th:

Hillsborough: 40,751

Pinellas: 21,498

Polk: 19,126

Manatee: 11,210

Pasco: 8,865

Sarasota: 7,877

Hernando: 3,023

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: