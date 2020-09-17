© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Over 140 For Third Straight Day

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published September 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida stands at 13,247.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida stands at 13,247.

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 147 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,247.

It’s the third straight day there have been over 140 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

Eighteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Wednesday’s report, 3,255 people tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 674,456.

Thursday’s report shows 604 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 80,707 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 4.46% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 17th:

  • Hillsborough: 40,126
  • Pinellas: 21,254
  • Polk: 18,783
  • Manatee: 11,041
  • Pasco: 8,680
  • Sarasota: 7,752
  • Hernando: 2,941


Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,823/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/60
  • Sept. 4: 3,198/103

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusFlorida Department of Health
Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
Related Content