Florida COVID-19 Deaths At Least 130 For The Third Straight Day

According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 3,571 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday’s report; bringing the statewide total to 637,013.

Thursday’s report shows 469 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 65,205 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 6.23 % of those tested for the first time were positive.

Thursday’s report also shows 149 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the statewide death toll to 11,800. It's the third day in a row the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached or surpassed 130.

Of that, 22 of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 3:

Hillsborough: 37,821

Pinellas: 20,177

Polk: 17,418

Manatee: 10,557

Pasco: 8,198

Sarasota: 7,305

Hernando: 2,721



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

September 3: 3571/ 149

September 2: 2,402/ 130

September 1: 7,569*/ 190

August 31: 1,885/ 68

August 30: 2,583 / 14

August 29: 3,197 / 150

August 28: 3,815 / 88

August 27: 3,269/139

August 26: 3,220 /155

August 25: 2,673/183

August 24: 2,258/72

August 23: 2,974/ 51

August 22: 4,311/ 107

August 21: 4,684/ 118



*About 75,000 tests were from Quest since 4/22, 3,870 were positive

