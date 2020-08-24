© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Hospitals Lose Billions Due To Pandemic Measures

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
Florida hospitals say they’ve collectively lost nearly $4 billion in the past four months because of the coronavirus.

Hospitals around the state say they’re hemorrhaging money due to increased staffing costs, testing and other protective equipment.

They’ve also lost revenue from patients delaying care or canceling elective surgeries.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also been declining over the past month.

Officials say that among the people testing for the coronavirus, fewer than 10 percent are infected with the virus.

