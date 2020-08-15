Florida Reports 6,352 New Coronavirus Cases, 204 New Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 6,352 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and 204 new deaths.

The new cases pushed the state’s total to 569,637 cases and 9,345 deaths.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 963 new positive cases since Friday’s report and 17 new deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the Department of Health since Friday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Of the 82,984 tests returned on Friday, 7.7 percent of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, August 15:

Hillsborough: 34,040

Pinellas: 18,660

Polk: 15,312

Manatee: 9,735

Pasco: 7,406

Sarasota: 6,652

Hernando: 2,200

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Aug. 15: 6,352/204

Aug. 14: 6,148/228

Aug. 13: 6,236 /148

Aug. 12: 8,109 /212

Aug. 11: 5,831/276

Aug. 10: 4,155/91

Aug. 9: 6,229 / 77

Aug. 8: 8,502 / 182

Aug. 7: 7,686 / 180

Aug. 6: 7,650 / 120

Aug. 5: 5,409 / 225

Aug. 4: 5,446 / 245

Aug. 3: 4,752 / 73

Aug. 2: 7,104 / 62





Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7