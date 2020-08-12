© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Four Alcohol Licenses Suspended Over COVID-19 Violations

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published August 12, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
beer_glasses_on_bar.jpeg
Unsplash

Alcoholic beverage licenses of four establishments were suspended by the state Tuesday because of violations of rules aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced the emergency suspensions of licenses for Pegasus Lounge & Package in Tampa, Mathers, Shots and Joysticks in Orlando, Rusty’s Raw Bar and Grill in Lee County and Pockets Pool & Pub in Tallahassee.

The state agency reported the businesses exceeded a 50 percent maximum indoor capacity limit and served alcohol to patrons who were “shoulder to shoulder” in bar areas.

Department Secretary Halsey Beshears on June 26 prohibited the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption at businesses that derive more than 50 percent of their gross revenue from the sale of alcohol.

The move essentially closed most bars and nightclubs, though establishments could remain open if they had enough revenue from food sales.

Beshears made the move because bars were violating requirements that had been put in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Beshears has held private meetings recently with craft brewery and bar owners to discuss ways for the businesses to reopen. The agency hasn’t announced what has been discussed or what actions could be taken to assist those businesses.

Tags

Health News Floridabars and restaurantsCOVID-19CoronavirusDepartment of Business and Professional Regulation
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content