Florida Coronavirus Deaths Reach New Daily High

The Florida Department of Health reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in a 24-hour period Tuesday.

Statewide, the deaths of 276 people were recorded since the Monday report. The previous daily high was 257 on July 31.

The deaths were recorded since Monday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 58 people were reported dead since Monday's report. Fifteen of them were in Sarasota – almost double the record daily increase of eight reported Monday.

Since Monday's report, 5,831 people tested positive for COVID-19 in FLorida, bringing the total cases to 542,792.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 809 new positive tests.

Of the 66,962 tests returned to the state Monday, 10.3% of those tested for the first time were positive – up from three consecutive days where the positivity rate was under ten percent.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, August 11:

Hillsborough: 32,996

Pinellas: 18,103

Polk: 14,645

Manatee: 9,395

Pasco: 7,172

Sarasota: 6,314

Hernando: 2,069

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 11: 5,831/276

August 10: 4,155/91

August 9: 6,229 / 77

August 8: 8,502 / 182

August 7: 7,686 / 180

August 6: 7,650 / 120

August 5: 5,409 / 225

August 4: 5,446 / 245

August 3: 4,752 / 73

August 2: 7,104 / 62

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216





