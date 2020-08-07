© 2020 Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Rescinds Quarantine Mandate For New York Travelers

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
The order rescinded a mandate issued in March that people must quarantine upon arriving in Florida from New York.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.

The order signed by DeSantis and made public Thursday also eliminated detailed requirements restaurant employees had to meet before they could return to work.

 

DeSantis’ latest order rescinded a mandate issued in March that people must quarantine upon arriving in Florida if they had come from the New York area, which at the time was the epicenter of the pandemic.



