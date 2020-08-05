© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Palm Beach Health Official Praises Downward COVID-19 Metric

Health News Florida | By Wilkine Brutus / Health News Florida
Published August 5, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
Dr. Alina Alonso speaks to commissioners
Palm Beach County
In a virtual meeting, Dr. Alina Alonso tells commissioners she is pleased the COVID-19 positivity rate is going down.

Palm Beach County’s health director says the most important indication that shows how much the coronavirus is in the community is trending down.

 
Speaking at a virtual commission meeting Tuesday, Dr. Alina Alonso says the trend for the daily lab positivity rate has sat below the recommended 10 percent goal in the last 14 days. And between 8 and 9 percent in the last few days.
 
She says that’s a very positive sign.
 
“I really like the analogy of the Titanic," she says. "We are not going to sink. We’re going to get through this. Our community is responding and following our lead.”
 
Alonso says parties and family events remain the reason for the spikes as she urges more educational public service announcements from the county.

