Keys Mosquito Board Delays Vote On GMO Mosquitoes For A Month

Opponents of a plan to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys landed a temporary win Tuesday.

The five-member commission of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District voted unanimously to postpone a decision on the experiment for a month in hopes the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves by then.

The experiment is touted by its creator, international biotech company Oxitec, as a tool to eradicate the local population of the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits deadly diseases like Dengue fever, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Read more from our news partner the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .