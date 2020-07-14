© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

ICE Detainee Dies Of COVID At South Florida Hospital — The State’s First Immigration Death

Published July 14, 2020
View through a window of one of the rooms at the Krome Immigrant Detention Center Medical Unit in west Miami-Dade County.

A 51-year-old immigration detainee died Sunday at a Palm Beach County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Mexican national’s death is Florida’s first reported COVID-19 death of a detainee.

The detainee — identified by U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement late Monday as Onoval Perez-Montufa — was transported to a hospital about two weeks ago from the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, a facility that is now among the top 10 centers with the highest number of COVID cases.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m. by hospital staff at the Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, Florida, where he had been receiving inpatient treatment since July 1 after reporting shortness of breath. He tested positive for the virus the following day at the hospital.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

