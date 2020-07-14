© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County Launches Coronavirus Dashboard

Health News Florida | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 14, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
hillsdashboard071420.jpg
HIllsborough County

Hillsborough County has launched a comprehensive dashboard to help residents keep track of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dashboard includes information on positive cases, testing numbers and the number of patients being treated at hospitals in the county.

It draws from information from the Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital, and other sources.

Most of the numbers are updated twice a day, and information on testing is updated once a week.

Hillsborough
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
