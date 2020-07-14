News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Hillsborough County Launches Coronavirus Dashboard
Hillsborough County has launched a comprehensive dashboard to help residents keep track of the coronavirus pandemic.
The dashboard includes information on positive cases, testing numbers and the number of patients being treated at hospitals in the county.
It draws from information from the Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital, and other sources.
Most of the numbers are updated twice a day, and information on testing is updated once a week.