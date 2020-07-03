As Florida Virus Numbers Rise, NBA Arrivals Draw Closer

The coronavirus numbers are rising in Florida and across the NBA.

The league says a total of 35 players and staff from the 22 teams that will take part in the rebooted season have tested positive since such checks became mandated on June 23.

And statewide, Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day for the first time.

All that news comes less than a week before teams begin arriving at the Disney complex near Orlando.

