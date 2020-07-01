Collier Beach Access Will Be Restricted

With COVID-19 cases spiking in the area, Collier County will restrict beach access and parking starting Friday.

Collier beaches will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the Naples Daily News reports. This includes beach access points at Vanderbilt Beach, Barefoot Beach, Seagate, Clam Pass Park, Tigertail Beach, South Marco Beach and North Gulfshore Drive.

The cities of Naples and Marco Island have taken similar measures.

County parking garages and lots at beach access points will only be open to vehicles with county or city beach parking stickers on weekends.

The Naples Pier and city dock will also be closed to foot traffic.

