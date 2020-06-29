© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FGCU President Dr. Mike Martin on Re-opening Campus

By Julie Glenn
Mike Kiniry
Published June 29, 2020

As parents weigh the risks of sending kids back to school against the need to get back to work, county school districts and state universities have been putting together plans of the fall semester. Recently, Florida Gulf Coast University submitted its plan for a flexible re-opening to the state board of governors, which approved the plan. We talk with Dr. Mike Martin, President of FGCU, about what that plan entails, how flexible it is, and how the university is working to keep people safe—not only on campus, but in the community it calls home.

