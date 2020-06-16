2,783 New Coronavirus Cases Mark Single-Day High In Florida

The Florida Department of Health is reporting the largest daily increase of positive cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

Today's report shows there are 2,783 new cases, which brings the cumulative total to 80,109.

The previous single-day high of 2,581 cases was set on Saturday.

Manatee and Polk counties also recorded their highest single-day increases of 62 and 57 cases respectively.

The percent of people who tested positive also climbed from a daily average of about 5% to 7.4% on Tuesday. That’s significant because the state has said in the past that the increase in positive cases was a result of increased testing and pointed to the overall positivity rate as proof. Still, experts have said that states should work to keep their positivity rate below 10 percent.

There were 55 new deaths statewide, including 12 in the Tampa Bay region, bringing the cumulative state total to 2,993.

Tampa Bay area deaths recorded Tuesday, June 16:

Hillsborough: A 78-year-old man and three women, ages 90, 93 and 103

Pinellas: Five women, ages 79, 80, 93, 96, and 102.

Manatee: A 56-year-old man

Pasco: A 72-year-old woman

Sarasota: A 93-year-old woman

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 16:

Hillsborough: 4,029

Pinellas: 2,523

Manatee: 1,483

Polk: 1,566

Sarasota: 789

Pasco: 560

Hernando: 146

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 16: 2,783/55

June 15: 1,758/7

June 14: 2,016/6

June 13: 2,581/48

June 12: 1,902/29

June 11: 1,698/47

June 10: 1,371/36

June 9: 1,096/53

June 8: 966/12

June 7: 1,180/12

June 6: 1,270/28

June 5: 1,305/53

June 4: 1,419/41

June 3: 1,317/36

June 2: 617/70



