Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Hit New Single Day High

The Florida Department of Health reported 77,326 coronavirus positive tests statewide Monday; an increase of 1,758 in 24 hours.

The Tampa Bay area had 490 new positive tests since Sunday. It’s the second-highest regional daily increase in cases recorded by the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 492 new cases were reported Saturday.

Hillsborough County reported its largest daily increase with 213 new cases.

Pinellas County recorded 154 positive tests, its second-highest daily increase. 162 new cases were reported Saturday.

Pasco County also saw the second-highest daily increase with 22 new cases. It's high is 23 on May 2.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Statewide, there have been 2,938 deaths; an increase of seven since Sunday.

It was the second straight day the state reported no deaths in the Tampa Bay region.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Monday, June 15:

Hillsborough: 3,826

Pinellas: 2,389

Manatee: 1,421

Polk: 1,509

Sarasota: 780

Pasco: 543

Hernando: 141

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70



