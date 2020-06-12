© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

More Federal Relief Money Available For Health Providers

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published June 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Alex Azar
Associated Press
“Health care providers who focus on treating the most vulnerable Americans, including low-income and minority patients, are absolutely essential to our fight against COVID-19,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. ";s:

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has notified Florida doctors and safety-net health providers about the availability of upward of $25 billion in additional federal COVID-19 relief money. 

The DeSantis administration sent an alert Wednesday advising health care providers about the opportunity to qualify. 

Of the money, $15 billion will be targeted to clinicians who participate in state Medicaid programs and the Children’s Health Insurance Program and have not already received previous payments from $50 billion made available under a stimulus law known as the CARES Act.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement Wednesday, saying in a prepared statement that, "Healthcare providers who focus on treating the most vulnerable Americans, including low-income and minority patients, are absolutely essential to our fight against COVID-19." 

The funding is being made available through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. 

Payments to clinicians will be at least 2 percent of reported gross revenue from patient care and will vary based on Medicaid patient caseload. 

Close to 1 million health care providers may be eligible for the funding, according to the federal government. It’s not clear how many Florida clinicians and providers - including pediatricians, obstetrician-gynecologists, dentists, opioid treatment and behavioral health providers, assisted living facilities and other home- and community-based services providers - would qualify. 

The remaining $10 billion announced Wednesday is for safety-net hospitals that meet certain requirements, including profitability of 3 percent or less in their most recently filed cost reports.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Alex AzarHHS
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content