Florida Begins Accepting Concealed Weapons License Applications Monday

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published June 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT

Floridians looking to get their concealed weapons license can apply starting Monday. Online applications had been suspended since March 20.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is holding a press conference Thursday to announce that the Tallahassee regional licensing office is reopening. The office has been closed since March. Despite the closure, Fried says the department has still processed more than 84,000 concealed weapons licenses.

The shutdown stopped new online applications from coming in. Fried and Attorney General Ashley Moody briefly sparred over the concealed weapons license issue. An organization called Young Americans for Liberty filed a lawsuit over the shutdown. A June 3 hearing in the case was delayed.

