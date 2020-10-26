Second Amendment

-
Floridians looking to get their concealed weapons license can apply starting Monday. Online applications had been suspended since March 20.
Republican lawmakers who pushed to allow teachers to carry guns in schools say they do not need to know how many Florida teachers are armed and...
Gun safety advocates say more needs to be done to prevent mass shootings. But some say those proposals could be hard to enforce.
In a state with a painful history of gun violence, Florida lawmakers swiftly condemned shootings that claimed 31 lives earlier this summer in Texas and...
Lakeland-based Publix, which has a large presence on the First Coast, is the latest major business to request that its customers not openly carry guns.
The state could see a $30 million drop in sales tax revenue if an amendment banning assault weapons in Florida is passed.
A panel of state economists on Tuesday estimated it would cost $4 million to build a registry to carry out a proposed constitutional amendment that...
The 1st District Court of Appeal agreed Wednesday to speed up consideration of a high-profile battle over a state law that has threatened tough penalties…
House Republicans have killed an effort by their Democratic colleagues to call the state Legislature to Tallahassee to address gun violence in a special…
Earlier this month the state’s financial impact estimating group struggled to define certain portions of a proposed constitutional amendment that would...