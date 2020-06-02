© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

UF Health Announces Free Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Opportunities

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published June 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
File photo of coronavirus testing.
File photo of coronavirus testing.

UF Health Jacksonville is offering free, walk-up coronavirus testing at several Duval County locations this week.

Up to 200 tests are available Wednesday at Hogan Creek Towers on North Broad Street.

Another 200 tests will be available on Thursday at Justina Community Center on Justina Road in Arlington.

And people can get tested Friday at two sites in Baldwin.

The Agape Family Health clinic is also offering free, walk-up coronavirus testing Friday at its facility on 2377 Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Westside.

UF Health COVID-19 Testing Locations

TestingLocations_0.JPG
Credit UF Health Jacksonville

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011. 
