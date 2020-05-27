USF Announces Online-Only Classes After Thanksgiving

The Florida Board of Governors is scheduled to talk about plans for reopening the state's twelve public universities Thursday.

The University of South Florida released a revised calendar for the fall semester ahead of that meeting.

While the school plans to offer some face-to-face classes and activities in the fall, all classes and final exams will be online only after the Thanksgiving break. That means the last day of on-campus classes will now be November 25, as opposed to December 4 as previously planned.

USF converted all classes to online after spring break in March because of the coronavirus. All classes during the summer terms are also being conducted online.

In a statement released Wednesday, USF leadership said that the changes to the fall schedule are intended to reduce the number of people who would normally return to USF campuses following Thanksgiving.

“The University of South Florida’s commitment since the beginning of the COVID-19 challenge has been to make decisions regarding university operations that prioritize the health and safety of our community members,” USF President Steven Currall said. “These modifications are intended to avoid potentially thousands of students, faculty and staff from returning after holiday travel.”

Travel around the Labor Day and Veterans Day holidays will also be discouraged.

Residence halls and dining options will stay open after Thanksgiving break for students who need access.

University officials also say plans for fall commencement are still being developed with considerations for the safety of people returning to campus, as well as guidance regarding resuming large events.

The USF Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss a more detailed plan for the fall at a meeting Tuesday. That plan will have to be approved by the Board of Governors in late June.

