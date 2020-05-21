$60 Million Grant Set To Help Reopen Palm Beach County Businesses

As cooks, waiters, and hair stylists, come back to work after two months, Palm Beach County is setting aside part of the $261 million it received through the CARES Act to help businesses re-open.

Through the Restart Business grants program, the county will distribute $50 million for small businesses with 25 employees, or fewer, and $10 million for large businesses with more than 25 employees. And according to the website guidelines, each business can receive up to $25,000.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

The grant is for local businesses only and one important note: businesses will only be eligible if they’ve received fewer than $25,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or they risk being audited.

Applications for the grant will be processed through the county's website on a first come, first eligible basis.

The application portal opens Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. Go here to learn more about the grants.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .