Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

$60 Million Grant Set To Help Reopen Palm Beach County Businesses

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wilkine Brutus
Published May 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
Food donation boxes in front of Howleys Restaurant in West Palm Beach.
As cooks, waiters, and hair stylists, come back to work after two months, Palm Beach County is setting aside part of the $261 million it received through the CARES Act to help businesses re-open.

Through the Restart Business grants program, the county will distribute $50 million for small businesses with 25 employees, or fewer, and $10 million for large businesses with more than 25 employees. And according to the website guidelines, each business can receive up to $25,000.

The grant is for local businesses only and one important note:  businesses will only be eligible if they’ve received fewer than $25,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or they risk being audited.

Applications for the grant will be processed through the county's website on a first come, first eligible basis.

The application portal opens Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. Go here to learn more about the grants.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
