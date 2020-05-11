© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Grow By 65 Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published May 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Cases of COVID-19 increased by 386 statewide Monday. Sixty-five of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Fourteen death were reported Monday due to the coronavirus; two of them were in the Tampa Bay region.
New statistics from the Florida Department of Health show 40,982 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; 386 more cases than reported Sunday.

Sixty-five of the new cases were reported in the Tampa Bay region.

Statewide, 1,735 people have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials Monday reported a daily increase of 14 deaths, including two in the Tampa Bay area.

One of them was an 87-year-old woman from Hillsborough County whose travel history or contact with another infected person are unknown.

The second was a 91-year-old Pinellas County man who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 11:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,448 (1,396 local, 52 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 876 (833 local, 43 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 783 (779 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 655 (645 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 430 (414 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 300 (291 local, 9 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 101 (95 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46
  • April 30: 497 / 50
  • April 29: 347 / 47
  • April 28: 708 / 83


Lisa Peakes
Lisa Peakes is the local host of NPR's  All Things Considered on WUSF 89.7.
See stories by Lisa Peakes
