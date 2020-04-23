© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

New Estimates Show Tallahassee Coronavirus Peak Could Come In Next Few Weeks

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published April 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
Credit Cladio Schwarz, unsplash
Health officials say efforts to "flatten the curve," like wearing masks in public, are working. But they say they'll likely have to continue for awhile.

Tallahassee healthcare leaders agree a peak in COVID-19 cases could come within the next few weeks. But they warn, that’s only if residents continue the current social distancing practices in place now.

Earlier this month, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare officials said a local coronavirus peak could come in June. Mark O’Bryant, CEO of TMH says since then the models have changed.

“If everybody does what they’re supposed to do, we should be over the peak in the next week or two” O’Bryant says.

But O’Bryant warns the models could change again. He says he’s keeping his eye on some areas that could bring additional patients into TMH, including coronavirus outbreaks in rural North Florida prisons

Allen Keessee is the CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center. He says he’s watching carefully as government leaders begin making plans for reopening more businesses after a stay-home order caused many to close. He says while it appears current practices are “flattening the curve” and reducing coronavirus cases, too much at once could cause a new spike.

“I want to reemphasize that this could change for the worse if we do not continue social distancing practices and have a very strategic reopening. In my personal opinion, I think it would be very detrimental to our community if we go all out at one time,” Keesee says.

O’Bryant warns coronavirus cases will continue, and mitigation efforts will be needed, until a vaccine for COVID-19 can be approved. He says that is likely at least a year away.

