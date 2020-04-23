Florida Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Again At 60; Hillsborough Cases Pass 1,000

The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Florida again increased by 60 on Thursday. It was a repeat of Wednesday’s daily increase; the second-largest since April 14th.

987 people have died from the coronavirus statewide, including nine deaths recorded Thursday in the Tampa Bay area.

The 11 a.m. report from the Department of Health showed two women who had been in contact with others known to have COVID-19 died in Manatee County. One was 80, the other 75.

The morning report also recorded the death of an 84-year-old man in Polk County who had contact with an infected person.

No details are available yet on the other six deaths.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state grew by 1,072 since Wednesday evening. 29,648 people have tested positive.

Hillsborough County added 22 more people who have tested positive, bringing its total to 1,008. It's the fifth of Florida's 67 counties to pass that mark.

Thursday was also the sixth straight day that there no new cases were reported in Hernando County.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23:

Hillsborough: 1,008 (964 local, 44 non-resident)

Pinellas: 656 (615 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 473 (471 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 379 (373 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 310 (294 local, 16 non-resident)

Pasco: 221 (214 local, 7 non-resident)

Hernando: 83 (77 local, 6 non-resident)



Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 23: 1072 / 60

April 22: 707 / 60

April 21: 811 / 44

April 20: 744 / 49

April 19: 822 / 26

April 18: 739 / 22

April 17: 1413 / 58

April 16: 821 / 54

April 15: 891 / 43

April 14: 609 / 72

April 13: 1124 / 38

April 12: 909 / 15

April 11: 1018 / 27

April 10: 1142 / 48

