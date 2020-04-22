© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Universal Studios Plans To Cap Attendance Once Open

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published April 22, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Credit charnsitr / Adobe Stock
View of a large rotating globe fountain in front of Universal Studios on September 18, 2016 in Sentosa island, Singapore

Universal Studios CEO John Sprouls says when the amusement park reopens, attendance will be capped. He’s part of the task force put together by Governor Ron DeSantis looking into how to reopen the state.  Sprouls says he wants to make sure park visitors can maintain social distancing.

“We’re going to create social distance spaces. We’ll use every other line, we’ll use mostly outdoor cues so people aren’t in indoor types of environments," Sprouls said. "We’ll use staggered seating on rides and attractions and shows so that we can create the social distancing that we think is absolutely necessary.”

Universal Studios says it will screen employees daily before they come into contact with guests. Sprouls is also working with health officials to figure out a safety protocol to make sure no visitors are coming into the park sick.

