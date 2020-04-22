Universal Studios Plans To Cap Attendance Once Open

Credit charnsitr / Adobe Stock View of a large rotating globe fountain in front of Universal Studios on September 18, 2016 in Sentosa island, Singapore

Universal Studios CEO John Sprouls says when the amusement park reopens, attendance will be capped. He’s part of the task force put together by Governor Ron DeSantis looking into how to reopen the state. Sprouls says he wants to make sure park visitors can maintain social distancing.

“We’re going to create social distance spaces. We’ll use every other line, we’ll use mostly outdoor cues so people aren’t in indoor types of environments," Sprouls said. "We’ll use staggered seating on rides and attractions and shows so that we can create the social distancing that we think is absolutely necessary.”

Universal Studios says it will screen employees daily before they come into contact with guests. Sprouls is also working with health officials to figure out a safety protocol to make sure no visitors are coming into the park sick.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .