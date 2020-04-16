DeSantis Says Florida Needs A Plan For Moving Forward Safely, But Soon

Credit Blaise Gainey / WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes to have a plan by next week to start what he calls “phase two” of the state’s coronavirus response. He says it could include changes in rules about restaurants, large events and testing for the virus. DeSantis says there are more options than just keeping everyone home or taking no action against the virus at all—he says another option is more testing and isolating people who’ve come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

“That’s really the bread and butter of public health and obviously you’re going to not go right into having mass gatherings, or some of those other things. But contact tracing is important. Where one of the wickets we have is just testing, I think that because you have some of these new rapid tests coming on the market, I think that’s going to allow us to leverage some of these private labs in a quicker fashion,” DeSantis says.

DeSantis says he thinks Floridians want to have a clear path forward, but they want to be sure that path is safe.

