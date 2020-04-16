You Can Still Get Tested For Covid-19 Even If You Don’t Drive In Palm Beach County

As two main drive-through testing sites in Palm Beach County continue their efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, the most vulnerable residents without cars may have the least access to testing.

Health officials coordinating efforts at FITTEAM Ballpark in West Palm Beach and the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach have one basic solution: take the bus.

Regular public transportation services have taken the necessary steps to make sure bus travel is clean and accessible for people trying to access the two main test centers: the Ball Park test site and the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, run by Cleveland Clinic Florida.

John Jameson, public information officer for Palm Beach County, says to lessen the risk of exposure, the Palm Tran in PBC is only taking 20 passengers at a time right now “so they can do [social] distancing.”

“All of our buses are getting totally sanitized,” Jameson said. “It’s still considered a safe thing, including with recommended guidelines on masks.”

And for the 25-30 calls received daily by the Emergency Information Center hotline, only five or six people have called for transportation issues. That hotline redirects potential patients to the Health Care District hotline or provides details to the alternative site in Lantana.

The same protocol applies for the blind community and people with disabilities. “If you’re homebound,” says Jameson, “then your home health care agency has already started working out procedures to get people tested.”

Health Care District spokesperson Robin Kish, whose district runs the Ball Park test site, has this tip for people without their own cars: “The Lantana Clinic, at 1250 Southwinds Dr., is accessible by public bus service and is also accessible for groups of more than two people in a family or in one vehicle.”

Kish, via email, said sanitized public bus service for on-site testing is also available for symptomatic patients trekking from rural, western Glades communities. Symptomatic patients in Belle Glade can be registered and tested at C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics, in front of the Lakeside Medical Center.

For testing information

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 Testing Hotline: (561-642-1000)

The South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, run by Cleveland Clinic Florida, is located on Jog Road, just south of Linton Boulevard. To make an appointment, call 561-804-0250.

Palm Beach County EIC line: 561-712-6400 or email public@pbcgov.org

