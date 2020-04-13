© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Department Of Juvenile Justice Keeps Doors Closed To Visitors Amid COVID-19

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 13, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
department_of_juvenile_justice__dojj_twitter_.jpg
Department of Juvenile Justice Twitter
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said Friday it has extended until April 30 a ban on visitors to juvenile detention and residential-commitment facilities.

The announcement came hours after the department said a third juvenile-justice worker had tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The department last month suspended visitation until April 15. A news release Friday said the department will “continue to ensure frequent communication between youth and their families.

All facility staff, along with outside personnel and vendors who work within the juvenile facilities, will continue to be screened prior to entry.”

The three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the juvenile-justice system have involved workers and not youths, according to the department.

The cases have been at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Broward Youth Treatment Center and the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

