WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 20,000

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published April 12, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida is approaching 20,000.
Coronavirus cases in the state are approaching 20,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. Sunday update shows 19,885 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 909 from Saturday night. It's the first day where fewer than 1,000 people have tested positive since Wednesday.

In addition, 461 people have died, an increase of 15 since Saturday night. Among the deaths reported Sunday were an 82-year-old-woman in Pasco County and a 74-year-old man in Pinellas.

Another death was reported Sunday evening in Hillsborough County. Further details were not released.

Hillsborough has now reported the deaths of 16 people, Pinellas 13 and Pasco three.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12:  

  • Hillsborough: 759 (739 local, 20 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 455 (418 local, 37 non-resident)
  • Polk 254 (253 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Sarasota 226 (211 local, 15 non-resident)
  • Manatee 236 (235 local, 1 non-resident)
  • Pasco 160 (153 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Hernando 71 (67 local, 4 non-resident)


 

