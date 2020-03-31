Daily Increase in Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 1,000

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the state of Florida reported more than 1,000 people tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 6,741 people in Florida have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s an increase of 1,037 since the same time Monday night.

Health officials say 85 people have died from the coronavirus. The daily increase in deaths statewide was 14, the same as Monday.

Among the latest deaths are four Tampa Bay area residents: a 92-year-old woman from Hillsborough County, a 60-year-old man from Polk County, a 68-year-old Manatee County man who had traveled to France, and a 28-year-old Sarasota man who had traveled to Illinois.

Hillsborough and Sarasota counties have both reported three deaths, Manatee has reported two deaths, and Polk has reported one.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough: 305 (296 local, 9 non-resident)

Pinellas: 167 (150 local, 7 non-resident)

Sarasota 76 (67 local, 9 non-Sarasota residents)

Polk 73 (73 local)

Manatee 53 (53 local)

Pasco 40 (39 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 24 (23 local, 1 non-Hernando resident)



As of the latest report, 857 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals.

The report also revealed trends in state emergency departments among admissions since the beginning of the year. Not surprisingly, it shows an increase in people admitted for symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath associated with COVID-19. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties both saw spikes in the number of people admitted for coughs around March 18.

Credit Florida Department of Health Hillsborough Emergency Department shows spike in hospital admissions for coughs around March 18.

Credit Florida Department of Health Pinellas Emergency Department shows spike in hospital admissions for coughs around March 18.

Tampa Bay area hospitalizations, as of 6 p.m., Tues. 3/31

Hillsborough 56

Pinellas 47

Sarasota 32

Polk 28

Manatee 17

Pasco 6

Hernando 6



WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7