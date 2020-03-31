© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Has Coronavirus Impacted Your Job? We Want To Hear From You

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT

Florida's economy has suffered a severe blow from the coronavirus outbreak. We want to hear from you.

It’s a difficult time for many families right now, and WUSF wants to give you a voice, and help tell your story.

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
