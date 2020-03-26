© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix, Winn-Dixie To Have Plexiglass Barriers For Cashiers As Coronavirus Spreads

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Mark Schreiner
Published March 26, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
Publix has joined its competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called "sneeze guards."
Grocery giants Publix and Winn-Dixie say they will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus.

A statement from Winn-Dixie parent company, Southeastern Grocers, says all of its stores should have the barriers installed by April 3; a Publix spokeswoman says its stores should have the barriers up within the next two weeks.

They join competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.”

Winn-Dixie will also install the partitions at its customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. It is also putting up floor markers at registers to get customers to maintain social distancing.

Grocery stores are seeing their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay inside and cook more at home.

