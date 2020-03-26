Publix, Winn-Dixie To Have Plexiglass Barriers For Cashiers As Coronavirus Spreads

Grocery giants Publix and Winn-Dixie say they will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus.

A statement from Winn-Dixie parent company, Southeastern Grocers, says all of its stores should have the barriers installed by April 3; a Publix spokeswoman says its stores should have the barriers up within the next two weeks.

They join competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.”

Winn-Dixie will also install the partitions at its customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. It is also putting up floor markers at registers to get customers to maintain social distancing.

Grocery stores are seeing their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay inside and cook more at home.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7