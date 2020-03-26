President Trump Declares Florida A Disaster Area Due To Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared Florida a disaster area because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The president acted Wednesday, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the declaration. Florida is the sixth state to receive one because of the viral outbreak.

The move makes the state eligible for federal funding for emergency protective measures and crisis counseling.

The declaration came shortly after Hillsborough and Pinellas counties moved to impose lockdown orders. Restrictions have already been imposed by local officials in south and central Florida and elsewhere.

State health officials report nearly 2,000 cases and 23 deaths as of Wednesday night.

