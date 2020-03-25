Florida Coronavirus Cases Increase By Over 500

Statewide, the is reporting 1,977 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total, which was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday, is an increase of 510 cases since Tuesday evening’s update.

Twenty-three people have died in Flordia from COVID-19, an increase of three from Tuesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Pasco County released news of its first death from COVID-19: a 71-year-old woman who had traveled from Virginia and had had contact with someone else who has tested positive.

Sarasota also reported its first death, an 81-year-old man who had traveled from New York.

The publicist for Terrence McNally said the 81-year-old award-winning playwright died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital Tuesday from complications due to the coronavirus. McNally had been living with COPD, and had also had portions of his lungs removed in order to overcome cancer in the 1990s.

Tuesday, Pinellas County reported its first fatality: a 67-year-old man who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. His death was not travel-related.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough 123 (117 local, 6 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 54 (50 local, 4 non-Pinellas resident)

Sarasota 32 (26 local, 6 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 26 (23 local, 3 non-Manatee resident)

Pasco 18 (17 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Polk 15 (15 local)

Hernando 8 (8 local)



Tampa Bay area Testing Numbers

Credit Lisa Peakes Tampa Bay area testing data from the Florida Department of Health as of Wednesday evening.

Out of 23,723 tests administered, according to Wednesday evening's Florida Department of Health report, the majority have come back negative. 20,165 did not register COVID-19, 1,977 were positive, and 1,581 tests are pending.

Hillsborough County began conducting drive-thru tests for coronavirus in the parking lot of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium Wednesday. It is testing symptomatic patients who pre-register with the county's call center. The site plans to operate through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m or while supplies last.

