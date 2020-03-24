St. Johns County Sees Its First COVID-19 Death

At the time of this story's publication, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida had risen to 1,412, with St. Johns County seeing its first confirmed death attributed to the virus.

WJCT News partner News4Jax reported the victim was a 52-year-old resident who tested positive Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday there were 22 cases at last report in St. Johns County. Of those, 20 are residents and two are non-residents.

The ages range from 21- to 76-years-old with 18 men contracting the virus and four women confirmed to have it.

So far there have been six coronavirus-confirmed hospitalizations in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Emergency Management provided an afternoon briefing on its efforts to slow the virus, posting this video to its Facebook page:

