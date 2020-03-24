© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

St. Johns County Sees Its First COVID-19 Death

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Published March 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT

At the time of this story's publication, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida had risen to 1,412, with St. Johns County seeing its first confirmed death attributed to the virus.

WJCT News partner News4Jax reported the victim was a 52-year-old resident who tested positive Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday there were 22 cases at last report in St. Johns County. Of those, 20 are residents and two are non-residents.

The ages range from 21- to 76-years-old with 18 men contracting the virus and four women confirmed to have it.

So far there have been six coronavirus-confirmed hospitalizations in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Emergency Management provided an afternoon briefing on its efforts to slow the virus, posting this video to its Facebook page:

Bill Bortzfield can be reached at bbortzfield@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter at @BortzInJax.

Bill Bortzfield
Bill joined WJCT News in September of 2017 from The Florida Times-Union, where he served in a variety of multimedia journalism positions.
