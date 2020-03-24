Clay, St. Johns Schools Prepare For Virtual Learning Launches Next Week

While Duval County Public Schools are working out the kinks of virtual learning that began Monday, St. Johns and Clay are continuing preparations to get their students kitted out with computers and make sure they have internet access at home before classes resume Monday, March 30 in St. Johns and Tuesday, March 31 in Clay.

Interim Clay Superintendent David Broskie said his district is figuring out the ins-and-outs of distance learning on the fly.

“This has never been done in U.S. history, in the state of Florida or in Clay County district schools. This is going to require a lot of effort on everyone’s part.”

Broskie said a form is available on the district’s website for families who can’t afford to buy computers.

“I’ll also say we’ll post internet access information online as well as have a hotline number for parents on our website related to internet access.”

St. Johns County Public School parents are also being asked to fill out a form on the district website to request computers or internet hot spots.

A number of internet providers are working with local school districts to make sure every student can get online at home.

