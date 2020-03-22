Florida Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb

The Florida Department of Health Sunday morning announced one new death and 67 new cases of people testing positive for coronavirus.

Florida now has 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the virus. Sixty-two of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest person who died tested positive in Palm Beach County.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 9,783 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,990 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 963 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,099 people for symptoms of the disease.

The latest figures include six additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough - 50

Pinellas - 30

Manatee -13

Polk - 11

Sarasota -15

Pasco - 8

Hernando - 5

