WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Published March 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT

The Florida Department of Health Sunday morning announced one new death and 67 new cases of people testing positive for coronavirus.

Florida now has 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the virus. Sixty-two of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest person who died tested positive in Palm Beach County.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 9,783 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,990 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 963 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,099 people for symptoms of the disease.

The latest figures include six additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough - 50

Pinellas - 30

Manatee -13

Polk - 11

Sarasota -15

Pasco - 8

Hernando - 5

Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida's west coast.
