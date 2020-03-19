© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Keys To Tourists: Go Home

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published March 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT

In a move to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on Thursday evening Monroe County ordered hotels and other tourist lodging — like vacation rentals and RV parks — to close at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The county cited "the increasing cases [of coronavirus] in the counties north of Monroe County." As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Keys.

Hotels were directed to stop taking reservations immediately. The order is for two weeks, to be re-evaluated every day.

The Keys had seen fewer visitors but had held off on telling tourists to stop coming until now. While all bars in the state were closed Tuesday at the order of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Key West went further and directed restaurants to offer takeout and delivery service only.

The city of Key West also closed all parks and beaches. Most attractions had already closed but on Thursday, the city ordered all businesses where 10 or more people gather to stop by midnight — including museums, gymnasiums and fitness centers, and tour vehicles like tour boats and buses.

Monroe County is following the governor's directive on restaurants for unincorporated areas like the Lower Keys and Key Largo — 50 percent capacity, no groups larger than 10 and groups seated at least 6 feet apart. And parks and beaches are still open, with the same rules applying.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Nancy Klingener
Nancy Klingener covers the Florida Keys for WLRN. Since moving to South Florida in 1989, she has worked for the Miami Herald, Solares Hill newspaper and the Monroe County Public Library.
See stories by Nancy Klingener
Related Content