Should You Get Tested For Coronavirus? Here's What To Know About South Florida Testing Sites

Updated Tuesday, May 26

Coronavirus test sites are popping up throughout South Florida as the number of cases continues to climb. As of Monday, May 25, the state has confirmed more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than half of those cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

In many cases, potential patients must make an appointment over the phone before showing up, but fewer sites are requiring them as testing has become more widely available in South Florida. Unless otherwise noted, testing has expanded to most adults — whether they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or not. Previously, many of the sites were only open to people who met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which are:

Older patients and individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory distress.

Anyone with symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.



Anyone with severe symptoms such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should seek emergency care immediately, according to the CDC.

Several sites are also offering antibody — or serological — tests in addition to diagnostic tests.

Here's a list of testing centers in South Florida:

BROWARD COUNTY

Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, Fort Lauderdale, 33304

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone 18 years or older can get tested with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Appointments are required, but individuals do not need a physician’s referral.

Urban League of Broward County, 560 Nw 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open until June 30. No drive-thru testing. Walks-in are welcomed but appointments can be made by calling the Florida Department of Health in Broward County at 954-412-7300.

Mullins Hall (located in Mullins Park at 10150 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065)

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (open from June 1 until June 5 unless the testing site receives an extension, according to the Florida Department of Health in Broward County).

Walk-up testing site. No age restrictions. Must have COVID-19 symptoms. Appointments are not necessary but can be scheduled by calling 954-412-7300.

Mitchell Moore Park, 901 NW 10th St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Hours: Open every day except on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins only. No drive-through testing available at this site. People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 954-412-7300.

C.B. Smith Park, 900 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-thru-only testing. There are no age restrictions, and children can now get tested on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. People with previous COVID-19 positive results can get re-tested. Individuals must wait at least 14 days with no symptoms to be re-tested. Click here for more information.

Cleveland Clinic Krupa Center, 3250 Meridian Parkway, Weston, FL 33331

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the Cleveland Clinic Florida appointment center at 954-659-5951. Click here for online screening.

Festival Marketplace, 2900 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. No walk-ups allowed. Prospective patients must schedule an appointment through the Broward Health call center at 954-320-5730. Those interested in getting a test must have a prescription from a primary care physician.

Vernon E. Harry Youth Enrichment Center, 7000 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-up site. Anyone can get tested regardless of if the individual has any symptoms. There are 200 tests distributed per day on a first come first serve basis. First responders and healthcare workers take priority. Click here for more information.

Mobile/In-Home Testing

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Available to homebound elderly residents and individuals with disabilities who can’t leave their homes. People must have COVID-19 symptoms to receive a test. Call 954-357-9500 to schedule an appointment. American Medical Response (AMR) and Century Ambulance Services (CAS) will provide vehicles and healthcare workers to collect the testing specimens. Click here for more information.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Drive-thru testing

Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, 33056

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is for residents of all ages and do not need to be exhibiting symptoms. Maximum of 750 tests performed per day. No appointment is needed.

Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125

Hours: Daily starting at 9 a.m.

Testing is available to individuals 18 years or older. Exhibiting symptoms is not required. Testing is done by appointment only, with about 400 spots available per day.

Call 305-499-8767 or visit the county’s website to make an appointment.

Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E. 65 St., Hialeah, FL 33013

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals 18 years or older who exhibit symptoms. Testing is by appointment only. Only cars with one or two individuals are allowed. Enter at Palm Avenue and East 65th Street entrance.

Call 305-268-4319 to make an appointment.

South Dade Government Center (Lot E), 10710 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Hours: Daily starting at 9 a.m.

Testing is available to individuals 12 years of age or older. Exhibiting symptoms is not required. Testing is done by appointment only, with about 400 spots available per day.

Call 305-499-8767 or visit the county’s website to make an appointment.

Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (Drive-thru and walk-up testing)

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals 12 years or older, as well as children under 12 accompanied by a guardian. Individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms and appointments are not required.

Drive-thru testing: Enter at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive. Remain in your vehicle with the windows up and place a photo ID on the dashboard. Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing a face covering, display a photo ID and be seated next to a working window. There is a maximum of five tests per vehicle.

Walk-up testing: Enter at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive, within municipal parking lot P-29. You must wear a face covering and bring a photo ID.

Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, FL 33154

Testing is provided for first responders, seniors 65 years or older, and residents (14 years or older) of the townships within 33154. The drive-thru site is located adjacent to the Bal Harbour Shops. All major insurance accepted, no other out-of-pocket expense.

Hours: Monday through Friday by appointment.

Visitto make an appointment.

Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 St., Aventura, FL 33180

Hours: Monday through Friday by appointment

Testing is available to individuals 14 years or older, however, first responders and seniors 65 or older are given priority.

Visitto make an appointment.

Miami Beach Community Health Center, 11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181

Hours:Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals 18 years or older with or without symptoms. Appointments are unnecessary, but they can be scheduled by calling 305-538-8835.

Miami Beach Community Health Center, 1221 71st St., Miami Beach, FL 33141

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals 18 years or older with or without symptoms. Appointments are not required, but they can be scheduled by calling 305-538-8835.

Martin Luther King, Jr. / Clinica Campesina Health Center, 74 SW 6 Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

Hours: Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals of all ages who are exhibiting symptoms. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is needed.

Call 305-252-4820 for more information.

Walk-up testing

Frankie Shannon Rolle Neighborhood Center, 3750 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33133

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is available to individuals of all ages who are exhibiting symptoms. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment is needed.

Call 305-252-4820 for more information.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 14500 NE 11th Avenue, North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is available to Individuals 18 years of age or older. Individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms and do not have to arrive in a car to get tested. Testing is done by appointment only, with about 150 spots available per day.

Call 305-499-8767 or visit the county website to make an appointment.

Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available to residents 12 or older, with or without symptoms. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian. Appointments are not required but pre-registration is recommended. Walk-ins are welcome.

Call 305-499-8767 or visit the county’s website to pre-register.

At-home testing

Countywide Homebound Testing Program

Senior citizens and individuals over the age of 18 with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms but are homebound may call to request a test at home. Testing is performed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue staff.

Call 305-499-8767 starting at 9 a.m. daily to make an appointment.

City of Miami Beach

Miami Beach residents over the age of 65 who are experiencing symptoms but are homebound may call to request a test at home. Testing is provided by MedRite with the help of the Miami Beach Fire Department.

Call 305-604-2489 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

City of Miami

City of Miami residents 18 years or older without transportation who are in need of homebound testing may call to request a test at home.

Call 305-960-5050 to make an appointment.

Additional testing sites/information

Village of Key Biscayne

Testing is prioritized for Key Biscayne residents age 65 or older with symptoms, residents with symptoms and serious underlying medical conditions, and Key Biscayne residents that are frontline workers. To be considered for testing, residents must fill out a form. Once the submission is received, residents will be contacted to provide additional information.

Visit theto submit a testing application form.

Walmart (Drive-Thru)

Walmart (Northwest Miami-Dade), 3200 NW 79th St., Miami, FL 33147

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (weather permitting)

Walmart (Hialeah Gardens), 9300 NW 77th Ave., Hialeah Gardens, FL 33016

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walmart (Doral), 8651 NW 13th Terrace, Miami, FL

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Testing is available to Miami-Dade County residents who are 18 years or older and have symptoms. All health care providers and first responders, or anyone in a high risk group, can get tested with or without symptoms. Individuals must perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them.

Visit the Quest Diagnostics' online portal, which screens and schedules appointments for people who meet medical eligibility requirements. On-site scheduling is available for those needing assistance.

Walgreens (North Miami), 14901 NE 6th Ave., North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available for individuals 18 years or older that meet CDC testing criteria.

Visit the Walgreens COVID-19 testing websiteto complete a screening questionnaire and schedule an appointment.

MONROE COUNTY

Marathon — CHI Marathon Health Center, 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Hours: Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Testing is available for Monroe County residents with ID who are displaying symptoms and schedule an appointment in advance.

Call 305-252-4820 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org to schedule an appointment.

Key West — Fredrick Douglas Community Center Gym, 111 Olivia Street, Key West, FL 33040

Dates: May 30, 2020 and June 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is available for Monroe County residents with ID who are displaying symptoms and schedule an appointment in advance.

Call 305-252-4820 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org to schedule an appointment.

Key West — Rural Health Network of Monroe County, 3706 North Roosevelt Blvd, Suites E and G, Key West, FL 33040

Testing is available by appointment for individuals 18 years or older who meet CDC criteria and display symptoms. Antibody testing is also available for those who do not meet testing requirements and costs $100 without insurance.

Call 305-517-6613 to schedule an appointment.

Advanced Urgent Care locations

Key West — 1980 N. Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marathon — 13365 Overseas Highway, Suite 102, Marathon, FL, 33050

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Key Largo — 100460 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance Urgent Care locations are conducting tests for those with minimal to no symptoms. Test kits are in limited supply and testing is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Walk-ins are welcomed, but you can also pre-register by calling.

Call (305) 294-0011 to pre-register for testing and download the Antibody Screening form at .

Baptist Health South Florida locations

Tavernier — Mariners Hospital Emergency Room, 91500 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070

Marathon — Fishermen’s Community Hospital Emergency Room, 3301 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Testing is offered ONLY to patients exhibiting severe symptoms or requiring hospitalization. Community members can also use the Baptist Health Care On Demand telehealth app for a virtual consultation to assess symptoms and determine next steps.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. Appointments only. Individuals must be 16 years or older, and they must be symptomatic. Call 561-804-0250 to get screened for an appointment. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

FITTEAM Ballpark is Palm Beach County’s largest drive-thru testing site with four lanes available at a time. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested. Antibody testing is exclusively for first responders and healthcare workers. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Health Care District of Palm Beach County testing hotline at 561-642-1000.

Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Highway, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 561-642-1000. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics - West Palm Beach, 1150 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Hours: Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 561-642-1000. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics - Jupiter, 411 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33458

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 561-642-1000. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics - Delray Beach, 225 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 561-642-1000. There is no age restriction, and individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.

Florida Atlantic University Tech Runway, 901 NW 35th St, Boca Raton, FL

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without symptoms, by appointments only. The site is located on the north end of FAU’s Boca Raton campus. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-209-7919.

FoundCare, Inc., 2330 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL, 33406

Hours: Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drive-thru testing site. Tests are available to anyone who’s 12 years and older. To schedule an appointment, call 561-967-0365. Walk-up appointments are available to anyone who does not have access to transportation.

Village Park Gymnasium, 11700 Pierson Road, Wellington, FL 33414

Hours: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-up testing site. Testing is available to anyone 12 years and older. Individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic can receive a test. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are encouraged. Call 561-868-8624 to schedule an appointment. Click hereto schedule an appointment online.

Homebound Resident Testing

Eligible residents include homebound elderly individuals and residents with disabilities who can’t leave their home. Anyone inquiring about an in-home test must have COVID-19 symptoms. To schedule an appointment, call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center at 561-712-6400. Click herefor more information. The testing hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WLRN interns Natalia Clement and Amber Amortegui contributed to this report.

