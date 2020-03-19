© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Releases Inmates As Prison System Addresses Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 19, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the inmate releases at a Thursday morning press conference.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the inmate releases at a Thursday morning press conference.

Hillsborough County is releasing inmates as it prepares for the coronavirus. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the order applies to 164 people charged with minor offenses who cannot make bail.

"These low-level, non-violent offenders will be better served home with their families, helping them deal with this health crisis instead of being in our detention facilities simply because they don't have the economic means to bond out," Chronister said at a press conference early Thursday morning.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage from WUSF and Health News Florida

Chronister said there are no COVID-19 cases in the county jail system.

County jail populations are likely to increase, as the Florida Department of Corrections has said it will temporarily stop adding inmates to the state prison system. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who is president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, says he's discussing the issue with state officials. “This is an evolving situation that is being assessed each and every day,” he told the News Service of Florida.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Florida prisons
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
Related Content