© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fourth Resident Hospitalized As Coronavirus Concern Grows At Senior Living Facility

WLRN 91.3 FM | By SUSANNAH BRYAN / Sun Sentinel
Published March 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
One man who was a resident at Atria Willow Wood assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale has died after contracting the coronavirus.
One man who was a resident at Atria Willow Wood assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale has died after contracting the coronavirus.

A fourth person who could have been  exposed to coronavirus at an assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale has now been hospitalized, a fire official says.

Three seniors who were residents at Atria Willow Wood have died amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking fears that more deaths might be coming.

One resident at Atria Willow Wood tested positive for the coronavirus. A second tested negative, based on results that came in Wednesday morning. And officials are still waiting on test results for the third person who died, said Battalion Chief Steve Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

“A fourth patient went from Willow Wood to a hospital,” Gollan said. “Then they went back to a separate facility and are now back at the hospital. And that person is being monitored.”

For updates, read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19nursing homes
SUSANNAH BRYAN / Sun Sentinel
Related Content