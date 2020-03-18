Fourth Resident Hospitalized As Coronavirus Concern Grows At Senior Living Facility

A fourth person who could have been exposed to coronavirus at an assisted-living facility in Fort Lauderdale has now been hospitalized, a fire official says.

Three seniors who were residents at Atria Willow Wood have died amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking fears that more deaths might be coming.

One resident at Atria Willow Wood tested positive for the coronavirus. A second tested negative, based on results that came in Wednesday morning. And officials are still waiting on test results for the third person who died, said Battalion Chief Steve Gollan, a spokesman for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

“A fourth patient went from Willow Wood to a hospital,” Gollan said. “Then they went back to a separate facility and are now back at the hospital. And that person is being monitored.”

For updates, read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .