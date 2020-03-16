Hillsborough County To Limit Restaurant, Bar Hours And Patrons

Hillsborough County is joining the list of cities and counties limiting the hours restaurants and bars operate and how many people can congregate in them at one time.

Late Monday, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill issued an Administrator Order that will take effect at noon Tuesday.

The provisions are:

All restaurants, bars, private clubs or other establishments that offer food or drink for sale for on-premises consumption shall close for business daily at or before 10 p.m.

Any restaurant, bar, private club or other establishment that offers food or drink for sale shall limit their occupancy load by 50 percent for the on-premises consumption of food or drink during all hours of operation. Such establishments may continue to offer food and non-alcoholic beverages for take-out and by delivery, subject to adherence to all sanitation and social distancing protocols for COVID-19 as set forth in Centers for Disease Control and Florida Department of Health guidance.



Hillsborough's move follows similar restrictions enacted on Monday by the city of St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg is restricting both public and private gatherings to 50 people and will limit late alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, all libraries, recreation center and pools will be closed to the public until further notice.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said events such as festivals, parades, and admission to the Cross-Bay Ferry will be limited to 50 people starting Tuesday at noon. It also extends to private property, including weddings and similar assemblies.

Also on Monday night, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took to Facebook Live to announce limits on bar and restaurant hours in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus. Castor ordered all bars and restaurants to limit their occupancy to 50 percent of their maximum capacity, starting Tuesday at noon. She also ordered them to close daily at 10 p.m. until further notice.

