© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus: No Fans Will Attend NCAA Basketball Tournament Games, Including Tampa

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 11, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
Only essential staff and players' families will be allowed inside Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch first- and second-round NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games.
Only essential staff and players' families will be allowed inside Amalie Arena in Tampa to watch first- and second-round NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games.

NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament games, including those next week at Amalie Arena, will not be played in front of fans due to concerns over coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

In a statement on Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the decision was made “in the best interest of public health.”

Emmert said the only essential staff, and the players’ families, will be permitted to attend.

The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.

CORONAVIRUS Q&A: Send Us Your Questions

Emmert also says the NCAA is looking into moving the men's Final Four from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena.

Tampa will host first- and second-round NCAA Men’s Tournament games on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19NCAA tournament
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Related Content