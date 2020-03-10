Broward County Declares Emergency After Detection Of Fourth Coronavirus Case

Broward County declared a state of emergency Tuesday, after a fourth county resident tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The county brought its emergency operations center in Plantation to a Level 2 activation level at noon, which involves the partial mobilization of emergency service personnel. A Level 1 emergency would involve the full activation of all emergency personnel, with everyone involved expected to be at their posts at the emergency operations center or elsewhere in the county.

"COVID-19 constitutes a clear and present threat to the health and welfare of the people of Broward County,” stated a declaration of emergency signed at 12:25 p.m. by County Administrator Bertha Henry. The emergency declaration lasts for seven days, unless extended or canceled.

