WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Broward County Declares Emergency After Detection Of Fourth Coronavirus Case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By SKYLER SWISHER
LISA J. HURIASHDAVID FLESHLER
Published March 10, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
A worker at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale cleans railings of the Regal Princess on Tuesday.
Broward County declared a state of emergency Tuesday, after a fourth county resident tested positive for novel  coronavirus.

The county brought its emergency operations center in Plantation to a Level 2 activation level at noon, which involves the partial mobilization of emergency service personnel. A Level 1 emergency would involve the full activation of all emergency personnel, with everyone involved expected to be at their posts at the emergency operations center or elsewhere in the county.

"COVID-19 constitutes a clear and present threat to the health and welfare of the people of Broward County,” stated a declaration of emergency signed at 12:25 p.m. by County Administrator Bertha Henry. The emergency declaration lasts for seven days, unless extended or canceled.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

