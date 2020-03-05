Fourth Floridian Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that a fourth Florida resident has tested positive for the coronavirus but is self-quarantined in Washington state.

It is the fourth case in the last four days of a Florida resident testing positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Three of the people who have tested positive are in Southwest Florida. Two of the individuals are self-quarantined, and a third is quarantined at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.

During a news conference in Orange County Wednesday, the governor said the fourth person who tested positive for the virus has been in Washington and won’t return to Florida until after testing negative for the deadly virus. The person had been traveling in Asia, DeSantis said.

According to the Florida Department of Health website, 16 COVID-19 tests are awaiting results, and 24 people have tested negative for the virus.

There are 247 people who are at risk of having been exposed to the coronavirus and who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials, according to the health department. The number of those being monitored includes close contacts of the people with confirmed laboratory results and those who have returned in the past 14 days from China, where the virus began.