WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Legislative Leaders Mulling Emergency Appropriation To Fight Coronavirus Spread

WFSU | By Ryan Dailey
Published March 3, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST
Senate President Bill Galvano talks with reporters at a media availability earlier this year.
Senate President Bill Galvano talks with reporters at a media availability earlier this year.
Senate President Bill Galvano talks with reporters at a media availability earlier this year.
Credit Ryan Dailey / WFSU-FM
Senate President Bill Galvano talks with reporters at a media availability earlier this year.

Senate President Bill Galvano says Florida legislative leadership is in talks with Governor Ron DeSantis about an emergency appropriation to fortify agencies working to combat the spread of coronavirus. Galvano didn’t give many details, but told reporters after Tuesday’s floor session the specifics are being worked out.

"The governor spoke with me, my understanding is he also spoke with the (House) Speaker, and we have both committed to work with him on that issue," Galvano said. "Naturally, he has his emergency powers, but if we need to fill in to the budget some opportunity for additional funding to address the coronavirus then we absolutely will do that."

Galvano says initial discussions indicate the allocation would look something like $10-$20 million. He couldn’t say if the bulk of that would be earmarked for the Florida Department of Health.

DeSantis on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the state has a new "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus, a family member of one of the prior two confirmed cases. The new case makes two in Hillsborough County, the lone other confirmed case of COVID-19 is in Manatee County.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

HNF StoriesCoronavirusCOVID-19
Ryan Dailey
Ryan Dailey is a reporter/producer for WFSU/Florida Public Radio. After graduating from Florida State University, Ryan went into print journalism working for the Tallahassee Democrat for five years. At the Democrat, he worked as a copy editor, general assignment and K-12 education reporter.
